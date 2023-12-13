Independent TV
Hunter Biden criticises ‘absurd’ claims about president as he defies subpoena
Hunter Biden criticised "absurd" claims about his father Joe Biden on Wednesday, 13 December, as he defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings.
"In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances. But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd," Hunter said.
It comes as the Republican-led House moves forward with a vote to formalise an impeachment inquiry into the president, with three committees alleging bribery and corruption during Mr Biden's time as vice-president.
