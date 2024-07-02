Plane flies into the eye of Hurricane Beryl

A NOAA plane flew straight into the eye of Hurricane Beryl on 2 July to gather data for forecasters and further the organizataion’s hurricane research.

The hurricane, which has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, is currently barreling toward Jamaica with 165mph winds. It has already passed over Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, leaving a path of destruction and killing at least two people.

Beryl is the earliest Category 5 storm recorded in the Atlantic Ocean. It grew from a tropical depression to a Category 5 in a matter of days due to above-average ocean temperatures.