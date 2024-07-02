Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:47
Plane flies into the eye of Hurricane Beryl
A NOAA plane flew straight into the eye of Hurricane Beryl on 2 July to gather data for forecasters and further the organizataion’s hurricane research.
The hurricane, which has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, is currently barreling toward Jamaica with 165mph winds. It has already passed over Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, leaving a path of destruction and killing at least two people.
Beryl is the earliest Category 5 storm recorded in the Atlantic Ocean. It grew from a tropical depression to a Category 5 in a matter of days due to above-average ocean temperatures.
Up next
07:18
Who was the worst Tory PM since 2010?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:33
Watch: Ronaldo cries after penalty miss against Slovenia at Euro 2024
01:00
Euro 2024: Alan Shearer insists England criticism ‘is not personal’
02:24
Nick Kyrgios addresses Wimbledon job backlash: ‘I am at a good stage’
00:43
Wimbledon fans camp overnight to try and get tickets
00:25
Moment 100ft-wide sinkhole opens up and collapses football field
00:20
Mets-Yankees game delayed as torrential rain hits New York
00:37
Climate protester climbs Tory bus ahead of James Cleverly visit
00:50
Mission to clean up world’s biggest rubbish dump, six times size of UK
01:16
Ed Sheeran says London is ‘dangerous’ and ‘every area is sketchy’
00:17
Louis Tomlinson sets up TV at Glastonbury for fans to watch England
00:56
Watch: Shania Twain opens Glastonbury Legends Slot with classic hit
00:53