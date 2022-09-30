Florida police rescue person stuck in Hurricane Ian floodwaters

Police officers in Florida pulled a woman to safety after she became trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian on Thursday, 29 September.

Bodycam video from Orange County Sheriff's Office shows officers wading into the water and using a rope to get the woman out of danger.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, weakening to Category 1 as it hit South Carolina on Friday.

At least nine people have died in the storm, according to the Associated Press.

