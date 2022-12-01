Ian Blackford steps down as head of SNP in Westminster: ‘Time for fresh leadership’

Ian Blackford has confirmed he is to stand down as leader of the SNP group at Westminster.

Mr Blackford, who has been in the role for more than five years, said it was time for “fresh leadership” ahead of the next general election.

He will formally stand down at the party’s annual general meeting next week but will continue in his role as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

“Now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland’s independence,” a statement said.

