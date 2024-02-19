Rare frozen phenomenon smash into Lake Erie coast

A rare frozen phenomenon appeared on the coast of Lake Erie as icy conditions continued over the weekend.

Footage from the icy shores of the Lake on 18 February shows a formation of ice balls, also known as ice eggs, caught by Fort Erie fishing guide Kreze.

They are formed when a body of water breaks off pieces of ice and smooths them until they are spherical or egg-shaped

Ice balls can vary in colour depending on how muddy and turbulent the lake is. With enough time, the frozen balls can grow to become boulder size.