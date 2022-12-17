Hundreds pay tribute in latest vigil for boys who died in Solihull frozen lake

Hundreds of people gathered in a candlelight vigil to honour the four young boys who died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull.

Paramedics, firefighters and neighbours were among those who paid their respects in recent days, while a children's choir started singing a rendition of the song “Silent Night”.

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler and their cousin Thomas Stewart were pulled from Babbs Mill Lake and taken to hospital on Sunday night, where eight-year-old Finlay and 11-year-old Thomas were pronounced dead.

Ten-year-old Jack Johnson also lost his life on Sunday, while Samuel, aged six, died on Wednesday.

