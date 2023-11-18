Iceland volcano eruption warning forces residents in Grindavik to evacuate

Residents of a fishing town in south-western Iceland have left their homes after fears of a volcanic eruption caused civil defence authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.

Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south towards the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extends under the community, Iceland’s meteorological office said.

The town of 3,400 is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 30 miles south-west of the capital, Reykjavik.