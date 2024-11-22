Moment easyJet plane flies over erupting Iceland volcano captured in incredible video

The moment an easyJet plane flies over an erupting Iceland volcano has been captured in an incredible video.

The volcano on Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, erupted for the seventh time in a year just after midnight on 20 November.

Kayleigh Patter captured the moment her easyJet flight flew over the eruption on Thursday (21 November), with bright orange lava seen lighting up the landscape.

A member of the easyJet cabin crew can be heard on a tannoy saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, I know the volcano must be exciting for you, but please remain seated with your seatbelt securely fastened. “