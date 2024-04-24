The Independent questions White House on IDF sanctions

United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan appeared at the White house to address press questions regarding the United States’s stratagies for Israel’s defense. During the White House press briefing, Sullivan was asked by The Independent's White House correspondent, Andrew Feinber, about the sanctioning of an Israel Defense Forces unit. According to Israeli government officials, President Joe Biden has backed down on sanctioning the Netzah Yehuda battalion unit of the Israel Defense Forces. The Netzah Yehuda battalion was set up in 1999 to respect and adhere to the religious beliefs of ultra-Orthodox Jews. Jake Sullivan replied to these rumors stating that how the US deals with sanctions of certain units of the Israel Defense Forces will rely on The Leahy Laws.