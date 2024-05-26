Fire engulfed an amusement park in western India on Saturday, 25 May, killing at least 27 people including several children, according to officials.

The blaze broke out at a park that is usually packed with families in Rajkot in Gujarat state.

Police commissioner Raju Bhargava said that the fire was under control and a rescue operation was underway.

Authorities said they had detained the owner and the manager of the amusement park for questioning as they launched an investigation into the cause.