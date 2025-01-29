Belongings of Hindu devotees were left strewn on the ground after at least seven people died in multiple stampedes at India's Kumbh Mela festival.

Hundreds gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers.

The crush began at around 4am local time at Prayagraj, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as crowds surged forward, trampling people who were resting or sitting along the riverbanks.

People were seen searching through clothing and bags left behind in the chaos.