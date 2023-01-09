Heavy fog across northern India disrupted trains on Monday, while a cold wave forced authorities to defer school reopenings a week, as visibility fell and cars drove with their hazard lights on.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the Indian capital, asked passengers to contact their airlines for updates on flights, while data from private flight trackers showed several flights had been delayed.

Delhi has already extended winter holidays for many schools by a week.

More fog is forecast over many parts of India’s northern and eastern states, such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sign up for our newsletters.