Dramatic moment woman pulled alive from a collapsed building in India

This is the moment a 23-year-old woman was pulled alive from under building in India after it collapsed.

Footage shows Kashish Sharma crying for help as locals and emergency services work to get her out from under the rubble before taking her to hospital.

The building collapsed on Saturday (6 July) in the Gujarat region, and housed workers from local textile factories and their families, who were all sleeping when the building gave way.

Seven people died, and at least a dozen more were injured in the incident.