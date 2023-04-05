Infected Blood Inquiry chair says victim compensation scheme ‘must be extended’

The chair of the Infected Blood Inquiry is calling for the compensation scheme to be extended to more victims.

Sir Brian Langstaff says more people who lost loved ones during the “biggest treatment disaster in the NHS” should be entitled

Sir Langstaff says not only do the infections themselves merit compensation, but so too do the "wrongs done by authority."

He has shared this video message ahead of the publication of the full report into the inquiry's findings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.