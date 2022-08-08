Jump to content
Climate change: US senate passes largest investment bill yet to combat crisis

01:45

Holly Patrick | 1659957853

Climate change: US senate passes largest investment bill yet to combat crisis

A bill which would be the largest investment any US government has made to combat the climate crisis has passed the Senate.

The Inflation Reduction Act will now head to the House of Representatives, where it is likely to pass if only 9 of Democrats oppose it.

If passed, the bill will invest $369bn in climate and clean energy, and will lower healthcare costs including out of pocket spending and insurance premiums.

“I ran for President promising to make government work for working families... that is what this bill does,” president Joe Biden said.

