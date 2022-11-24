Employees at the world’s biggest iPhone factory were been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls.

Videos posted to social media on Wednesday appear to show thousands of people in masks facing rows of police in white protective suits with plastic riot shields.

The Apple factory is located in the central city of Zhengzhou.

In the footage, one person was hit in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back.

Posts on social media said they were protesting “unspecified” contract violations.

