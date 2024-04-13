Biden issues one-word warning to Iran over retaliatory attack on Israel

President Joe Biden has issued a stark warning to Iran, predicting an imminent strike on Israel following the recent bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria.

“Don’t,” Biden bluntly stated when asked for his message to Iran as the president reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s defense, asserting that Iran’s efforts would not succeed.

Biden’s warning on Friday (12 April) comes in the wake of Iran’s threat to avenge the killing of its two top commanders who were killed in Israeli attack at Iranian consulate in Syria.