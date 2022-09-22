Protesters trash police cars in Iran as demonstrations continue across country

Footage circulating on social media claims to show protesters smashing up police cars in Iran as outrage continues across the country following the death of a young woman in custody on 16 September.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly not wearing a properly fitting hijab. Authorities said she died of a heart attack, but her father alleges she was assaulted during her arrest.

This video gives a snapshot of the scenes of unrest that the news of Ms Amini’s death has sparked across Iran.

Sign up for our newsletters.