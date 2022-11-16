Footage allegedly shows Iran’s security forces shooting at people at a metro train station in Tehran.

Iranian citizens can be seen fleeing for their lives after security appeared to open fire on them from across the platform.

Reports claim police also marched through train carriages and beat women who were not wearing mandatory hair coverings.

Unrest continues in Iran as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini enter the third month.

Despite heavy surveillance and cameras inside stations, crowds have been gathering on platforms and inside trains, often chanting anti-government slogans.

