Double-decker bus drives on pavement to overtake queue of traffic

A Dublin bus drove on a footpath and through a cycle lane in the city on Tuesday, 8 November, to avoid a queue of traffic.

Footage taken by Kevin Gorman on Rathfarnham Road shows the double-decker bus driving partly on the pavement and partly on the cycle lane as a cyclist travels behind it.

Irish police (An Garda Síochána) said “inquiries into an alleged incident of dangerous driving” were being conducted.

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus has confirmed that “a full investigation is underway.”

