Lyra McKee’s sister has welcomed the sentencing of a man for possessing the weapon that police believe was used to kill the journalist, but has urged the person responsible for pulling the trigger to come forward.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot on 18 April 2019 as she observed rioting in Derry’s Creggan estate.

Niall Sheerin, 29, of Tyrconnell Street, Derry, admitted to possession of the pistol and live ammunition.

“I would like the gunman to take up the courage to come forward himself and to accept the responsibility for what he did,” Nichola McKee Corner.

