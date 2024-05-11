Israel’s Eurovision performance jeered by pro-Palestinian protesters in Malmo fanzone

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the Eurovision fan zone outside the venue in Malmo jeered and booed as Israel’s contestant performed during Saturday’s final (11 May).

Two of the protesters were seen being led away by police as the performance by Eden Golan was being shown.

Though Eurovision’s motto is “united by music,” this year’s event has proven divisive.

Earlier in the day, thousands had joined a march through Sweden’s third-largest city to protest Israel’s participation in the contest as it continues with its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Inside the Malmo Arena, Golan took the stage to a wall of sound — boos mixed with cheers.