Israel festivalgoer describes terrifying moment Hamas militants opened fire

A woman has described the harrowing moment gunmen opened fire on a desert dance festival in Israel, as fellow party-goers ran for their lives.

Gili Yoskovich hid under a tree in the desert near to Kibbutz Re’im, along the Gaza Strip, as Hamas militants reportedly went ‘tree-to-tree’ shooting at ‘anyone’.

“I saw people were dying all around. I was very quiet. I didn’t cry, I didn’t do anything,” she told the BBC.

“I was... breathing, saying: ‘OK, I’m going to die. It’s OK, just breathe, just close your eyes’.”