Netanyahu calls Hamas demands ‘delusional’ in ceasefire rejection

Benjamin Netanyahu branded Hamas’ demands as “delusional” as he rejected a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. on Wednesday, 7 February.

The 135-day ceasefire would have also seen the release of hostages being held in Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister vowed to secure an “absolute victory” over Hamas to keep Israel safe.

“We are on the way to an absolute victory. It is not a matter of years or tens of years, it’s a matter of months,” he said.

He made the comments shortly after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been travelling around the region in the hopes of securing a ceasefire deal.