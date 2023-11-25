A second group of hostages, released as part of a four-day ceasefire deal have crossed from Gaza into Egypt, en route to Israel, late on Saturday 25 November.

The group contains 13 Israelis as well as four Thai nationals who were transferred across the Rafah border crossing in a Red Cross convoy.

The hostages were kidnapped by Hamas and held in Gaza for 50 days after the group carried out a deadly terror attack on 7 October.

This is the second release of hostages as part of the deal and Israel will release 39 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.