Empty Shabbat table in Times Square set up to honour 224 Israeli hostages

An empty Shabbat table was set up in New York City's Times Square on Friday, 27 October, to call for the release of more than 200 Israeli hostages held by Hamas following the militant group's attack on 7 October.

The dinner table was installed to remind passers-by that hostages would not be with their families for the Jewish day of rest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since met families of hostages held by Hamas, who have expressed concern over intensified attacks on Gaza.