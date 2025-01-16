Israel continues deadly strikes on Gaza despite ceasefire announcement

A series of Israeli strikes have hit the Gaza Strip, following the agreement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Ambulances were seen taking severely injured to nearby hospitals and locals in the city of Deir al Balah attempting to put out flames.

The strikes killed at least 46 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

The ceasefire agreement, which is due to kick in on Sunday 19 January, was announced by Qatari prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who met Hamas negotiators and Israeli representative separately.