Young children who were held captive by Hamas reunited with their dog for the first time since they were released, heartwarming footage shows.

Uriah, four, Yuval, eight, and Ofri Brodutch, ten, were freed on Sunday, 26 November in a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Their dog Rodney was brought to them at Schneider Children’s hospital on Monday.

“The family was aware that nothing would make them happier than to see their beloved dog, so they brought him to the department,” the hospital said in a statement.