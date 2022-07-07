Jacinda Ardern asked how it feels to be 'more popular abroad' by reporter

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked how it feels to be “more popular abroad” by a reporter.

Jacinda Ardern was interviewed by ABC News on Thursday (7 July).

She dodged the awkward question about her popularity in New Zealand while visiting Australia.It comes as her party approval ratings have declined.

In the latest Nationwide poll, The Labour Party is trailing The National Party, 34 per cent to 36 per cent.

