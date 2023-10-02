James Bulger’s father weeps as he begs to keep killer Jon Venables in prison

The father of James Bulger wept as he begged for one of his killers to be kept in prison.

Ralph Bulger’s son was two when he was abducted from a shopping centre in Merseyside by Jon Venables, who has a parole hearing in November, and Robert Thompson on February 12 1993 before the pair killed the toddler.

Speaking to TalkTV in an interview released on Monday, 2 October, Mr Bulger tearfully appealed to parole officers to keep Venables behind bars, describing how his son’s murder 30 years ago has “destroyed” him.