James Crumbley: Moment school shooter’s father convicted of involuntary manslaughter

Watch the moment the father of the Oxford High School shooter is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The jury verdict means James Crumbley has joined Jennifer Crumbley as a cause of the killing of four students at Oxford High School in 2021, without pulling the trigger.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents were accused of failing to secure a gun at home and doing nothing to address his acute signs of his mental turmoil.

Their son killed four students at the suburban Detroit school in 2021.

The Crumbleys were the first US parents to be charged in a mass school shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in February.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, is serving a life prison sentence for murder and terrorism.