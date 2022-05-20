Jamie Oliver holds eton mess dessert outside Downing Street during protest

Jamie Oliver held up an eton mess outside Downing Street during a protest against the government's decision to postpone the National Obesity Strategy.

The chef said that the dessert was "symbolic of the mess" that the Conservatives have created by delaying the strategy, which would ban multi-buy offers on junk food, by one year.

Responding to accusations that his campaign was "out of touch" for campaigning for the ban in light of the rising cost of living, Oliver said there was "a lot of stirrers [saying] things that are not [the] truth."

