Tory MP Jamie Wallis disqualified from driving and fined after late-night car crash

A Tory MP has been disqualified from driving after hitting a telegraph pole in a late-night car crash and then fleeing the scene.

Jamie Wallis was found guilty of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position after his Mercedes hit a lamp post and telegraph pole in Llanblethian, South Wales, in November 2021.

Wallis has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £2,500.

He was also ordered to pay additional costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £190.

