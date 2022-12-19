Britain is “not a racist country,” Rishi Sunak said when questioned regarding Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The broadcaster wrote that he “dreamed” of Meghan being paraded “naked” through “every town in Britain” while crowds threw “lumps of excrement at her.”

Mr Clarkson has since pledged to “be more careful in future.”

“I think for everyone in public life, language matters,” Mr Sunak told the Press Association.

“You asked about racism. Now, I’ve seen some of the things that have been said. I absolutely don’t believe that Britain is a racist country.”

