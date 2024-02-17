Jeremy Corbyn joins thousands at pro-Palestine march in London

Jeremy Corbyn has been spotted at a pro-Palestinian march in London, as thousands take to the streets to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The former Labour leader was being hounded by cameras and microphones as he joined the march which began at Marble Arch, and will finish at Kensington Court.

It’s thought 1,500 police officers are patrolling, and will be keeping marchers away from the Israeli embassy, nearby to the route.

By 3pm, nine people had been arrested.