Liz Truss confirmed Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by the prime minister, amid economic turmoil caused by the mini-Budget three weeks ago.

A former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender, the appointment of Mr Hunt signals a major shift in policy direction for the government.

“I have asked Jeremy Hunt to become the new chancellor, he is one of the most experienced of government ministers and parliamentarians,” Ms Truss said during a press conference.

