Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to make emergency statement in bid to stabilise the market

Newly appointed chancellorJeremy Hunt will make an emergency statement in a bid to stabilise the market after weeks of turmoil brought on by Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget announcement.

On Monday (17 October) the Treasury confirmed Mr Hunt will issue a statement to "bring forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability."

In addition, the chancellor will then address the House of Commons later that afternoon with a follow-up message.

The announcement was brought forward from the planned date of 31 October, after repeated U-turns on economic policy in Liz Truss’s first few weeks.

