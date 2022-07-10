Jeremy Hunt announced he would make Cheshire MP Esther McVey his deputy prime minister if he won the Conservative leadership campaign.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show, the former foreign secretary and health secretary announced the news while likening the pro-Brexiter to John Prescott as Tony Blair’s deputy.

“I also recognise that the leader of a political party has to win elections, and that means a broad appeal, so just as Tony Blair had John Prescott to broaden his appeal as his deputy prime minister, I will have Esther McVey as my deputy prime minister,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.