Jeremy Kyle cuts off caller who ‘defends’ Putin in heated live interview clash

Jeremy Kyle cut off a caller who appeared to defend Russian President Vladimir Putin during a heated clash live on air.

The TalkTV host took a call from a man named Robert from Nottingham on his show on Wednesday (20 November).

Robert expressed his views on the Russia and Ukraine conflict claiming the UK “should not have any involvement with the war whatsoever”, saying Russia “holds no threat to me on mainland Britain”.

Kyle asked the caller: “Do you consider Putin a danger to the world?”

Robert responded: “No, I don’t.”

An angry Kyle then told him: “Why don’t you go live in Russia then? Go on, get off.”