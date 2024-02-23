A police officer handed himself in at a Sydney station on Friday, 23 February, and was charged with two counts of murder over the disappearance of Australian TV presenter Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies, New South Wales Police said.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, a senior constable attached to a specialist command, handed himself in at the Bondi police station.

Detectives had been searching for Mr Lamarre-Condon in connection with the disappearance of Baird, 26, and his 29-year-old partner Davies, 29, ABC reported.

He was transferred to Waverley Police Station and charged with two counts of murder.