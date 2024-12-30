President Joe Biden made a speech mourning the loss of his ‘dear friend’ Jimmy Carter.

The speech comes after Biden announced a national day of mourning to honour Carter’s memory, who he calls a ‘remarkable leader’.

Biden delivered his sombre nine-minute address on Sunday, December 29th 2024, during which he reminisced on his friendship with the ex-president and paid homage to his exploits.

During his life, Jimmy Carter was a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and served as the 39th president of the United States. He passed away at 100 years old on the afternoon of Sunday 29 December.