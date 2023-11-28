President Carter attends wife Rosalynn’s tribute service in Georgia

President Jimmy Carter has arrived to honour his wife Rosalynn at her tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church, on Tuesday 28 November.

It was previously unclear if the former resident would attend as the 99-year-old has spent much of 2023 in hospice care.

He was the final guest to enter the church before Rosalynn’s casket. He sat in a wheelchair with a blanket covering him.

Rosalynn Carter died on Sunday 19 November, aged 96, just two days after joining her husband in hospice care at their house in Plains, Georgia. She was diagnosed with dementia in May 2023.