Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears over LA wildfires

Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears as he spoke about the deadly LA wildfires that have ravaged California.

The presenter returned to film a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (13 January), after canceling last week’s show due to the wildfires.

Monday’s show began with the presenter appearing tearful immediately as he discussed a “very scary, very stressful and very strange” week.

The 57-year-old revealed they had to evacuate his studio on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday.

He shared footage of one of the fires close to the building.