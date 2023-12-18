Watch: President Biden rushed to safety after car smashes into SUV in motorcade

This is the moment President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are rushed to safety after a car smashed into a parked SUV that was guarding the presidential motorcade.

Mr Biden was walking out of his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware to his waiting armoured SUV when a sedan hit a US Secret Service vehicle that was closing off intersections for the president’s departure, on Sunday (17 December).

The silver sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Wilmington Police Department spokesperson David Karas said local officers are “investigating the motor vehicle collision”.