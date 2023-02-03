Biden refuses to answer ‘spy balloon’ questions after Blinken postpones China trip

Joe Biden refused to answer any questions about a so-called "spy balloon" spotted over Montana.

The president was speaking with the press about the addition of 517,000 new jobs to the US economy last month.

Anticipating a barrage of questions about the surveillance tool, Biden firmly said he was only taking questions about the job news.

This was, he said, to prevent attention from being taken away from the matter he was focusing on.

Despite his caveat, he was asked to remark on the secretary of state's postponed trip to China, to no avail.

Sign up for our newsletters.