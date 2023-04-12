Joe Biden says he spent ‘more time with Xi Jinping than any other world leader’

Joe Biden said he has spent “more time with Xi Jinping than any other leader” during his address at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk.

Before an unexpected mention of the Chinese president, Mr Biden claimed people “must keep marching forward” despite the world facing “darkness”.

US president also recalled a story when he was with China’s president on the Tibetan plateau: “He asked me ‘Can you define America for me?’ and I said ‘Yes I can. One word: possibilities.”

Mr Biden added: “Anything is possible if we set our mind to it - that’s who we are”.

