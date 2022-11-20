Moment Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 as David Beckham continues Qatar ambassador role

Joe Lycett has shredded £10,000 after issuing an ultimatum to David Beckham, asking him to end his relationship with World Cup 2022 host country Qatar.

Beckham has been heavily criticised for accepting a reported £10m to be an ambassador for Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal, given that he has previously been viewed as an ally of the LGBT+ community.

The comedian promised that he would donate £10,000 to LGBT+ football charities if Beckham ended the relationship, but if the partnership continued he would livestream himself destroying the money.

