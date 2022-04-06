US Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby is conducting a press briefing at the Pentagon as tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine.

The US introduced a new round of sanctions on Russia today (6 April) such as banning American investments in Russia.

Sanctions were also placed on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and senior members of Russia’s security council.

The sanctions come in light of atrocities in Bucha, with the bodies of dead civilians left on the streets.

