Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fans voice their support outside of the court as the weeks-long trial comes close to an end.

The jury deliberations have begun for the defamation battle between Hollywood actor and his ex-wife after six weeks of trial in Virginia.

Sofia Cadena, a Johnny Depp supporter who’s been gathering outside the court since the first day, told Associated Press: “I’m supporting Johnny because I believe in him, and he finally told the world that men can be victims, too. And justice is finally going to happen for him.”