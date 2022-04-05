Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke Russian in an address to Russian people urging them to use VPN connections to access independent information about the invasion in Ukraine.

“The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world... The reports are so shocking, so sickening, it’s no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you...All you need is a VPN connection to access independent information from anywhere in the world. And when you find the truth, share it,” Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.